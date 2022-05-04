Aston Martin appoints ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO

May 4 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda AML.L said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Tobias Moers will step down with immediate effect and former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa will take the helm.

