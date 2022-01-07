Aston Martin annual car sales to dealers up 82%

Aston Martin said on Friday it sold 6,182 cars to dealers in 2021, up 82%, driven by demand for the luxury automaker's first sport utility vehicle, the DBX.

The company said it expected annual adjusted core earnings to be about 15 million pounds ($20.31 million) lower than expected, as it shipped fewer than planned Valkyrie sports cars in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.7385 pounds)

