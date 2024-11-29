Aston Martin Announces Major Share Subscription

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc announced a significant transaction involving a subscription for 1,000,000 ordinary shares at £1.00 each, conducted by non-executive director Cyrus Jilla. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and marks a noteworthy equity placement for the company, potentially impacting its stock performance and market perception. Investors keen on Aston Martin’s financial maneuvers will find this development intriguing.

