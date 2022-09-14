Aston Martin amends rights issue timetable due to queen's funeral

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Wednesday it has delayed its 575.8 million pound ($662 million) rights issue by one day due to the bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

The latest date of the offer period for the rights issue is amended from 26 September to 27 September in order for it to remain open for acceptance for at least 10 business days.

The rights issue is part of a previously announced equity raising of 653.8 million pounds, which makes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) one of the company's largest shareholders.

The fundraising will allow the company to lower its debt and invest in new models, it has said.

($1 = 0.8698 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by Jason Neely)

