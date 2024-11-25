Aston Bay Unveils New Copper Targets in Nunavut

Aston Bay Holdings (TSE:BAY) has released an update.

Aston Bay Holdings and American West Metals have identified multiple new copper targets along the 110km-long Copper Belt in the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada. Their exploration efforts, including drilling and geophysical surveys, have revealed significant regional exploration potential with promising prospects like Seabreeze, Hailstorm, Tornado, and Tempest. These findings highlight the area’s potential for high-grade copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

