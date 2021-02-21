ASTM top investor plans 1.7 bln euro bid to take Italian motorway group private

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The top investor in ASTM ATMI.MI said it plans to launch a 1.7 billion euro ($2.1 billion) takeover of the Italian motorway group to take it private, implement a broad overhaul and strengthen the company.

Nuova Argo Finanziaria (NAF), which is the group's top investor with a 42% holding, will offer 25.60 euros a share to buy another 47.6% of ASTM, NAF said in a statement late on Saturday.

The price represents a 28.8% premium on Friday's closing price for ASTM shares.

Nuova Argo Finanziaria is controlled by the Gavio family holding company Aurelia with a 60% stake. French investment firm Ardian holds the remaining 40%.

($1 = 0.8253 euros)

