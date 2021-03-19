ASTM FY core earnings fall on travel bans, to not pay dividend

March 19 (Reuters) - Italian motorway operator ASTM ATMI.MI on Friday proposed to not distribute a dividend over last year's results after posting a 30.9% fall in 2020 core earnings due to lower motorway traffic as governments introduced travel bans to fight the pandemic.

The group said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 547.8 million euros ($650.73 million), hit by a 15.5% fall in toll revenues. Overall turnover was down 3.4% to 2 billion euros.

ASTM said the extension of travel restrictions is expected to have a negative impact on traffic volumes and consequently on toll revenues this year. Motorway traffic was down 31.7% in the first two months of this year after an overall decline of 28.3% in 2020, it added.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

(Reporting by Rita Plantera; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

