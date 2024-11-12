Asti Holdings Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

Asti Holdings Limited has announced a significant reshuffle of its board and committees, effective November 12, 2024. Mr. Wan Tai Foong joins as an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, while Mr. Ng Yew Nam ascends as Executive Chairman, continuing his role as CEO. Additionally, Mr. Raymond Lam Kuo Wei becomes the Lead Independent Director, ensuring robust leadership as the company moves forward.

For further insights into SG:575 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.