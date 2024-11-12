News & Insights

Asti Holdings Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

November 12, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

Asti Holdings Limited has announced a significant reshuffle of its board and committees, effective November 12, 2024. Mr. Wan Tai Foong joins as an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, while Mr. Ng Yew Nam ascends as Executive Chairman, continuing his role as CEO. Additionally, Mr. Raymond Lam Kuo Wei becomes the Lead Independent Director, ensuring robust leadership as the company moves forward.

