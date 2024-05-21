News & Insights

ASTI Holdings Faces Rejection for AGM Extension

May 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited announced that the Singapore Exchange Regulation has rejected their request for an extension of time to hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2023 fiscal year. The company is now required to convene the AGM as soon as possible. Meanwhile, ASTI Holdings is collaborating with their newly appointed auditors, Mazars LLP, to complete the necessary audits and proceed with the AGM promptly.

