Astex Enters Exclusive Collaboration With Genentech For Breast Cancer Therapy Program

(RTTNews) - Astex Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., has announced an exclusive, worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY).

The collaboration leverages Astex's fragment-based drug discovery expertise to target a key cell-cycle-dependent regulator in breast cancer. Under the agreement, Astex will grant Genentech an exclusive license to compounds from its existing breast cancer discovery program and will work jointly to optimize and advance lead compounds toward preclinical candidates.

Genentech will assume sole responsibility for preclinical and clinical development, as well as global commercialization of any medicines arising from the collaboration. Astex will receive an upfront payment of $25 million and is eligible for additional milestone payments that could total more than $490 million, along with tiered royalties on net sales.

The program originated from Astex's earlier alliance with Newcastle University and Cancer Research Horizons. Astex's president, Michelle Jones, noted that the partnership builds on innovative fragment-based approaches to selectively inhibit oncology targets, while Genentech's oncology expertise and focus on unmet needs make it a strong partner.

Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Roche Corporate Business Development, emphasized Genentech's commitment to precision therapies against cell-cycle regulators and its dedication to advancing innovation for breast cancer patients.

Astex, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, continues to develop a proprietary pipeline of novel therapies alongside collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies.

RHHBY has traded between $37.51 and $60.85 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading (July 2, 2026) at $53.04, up 5.14%.

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