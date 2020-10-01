LIT

Asterion Industrial Partners' co Marbles agrees to buy 24.1% of Italy's Retelit

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Marbles, a company owned by one of the funds of Spain's Asterion Industrial Partners, has signed agreements to buy a stake of 24.1% in Italian fibre-optic network group Retelit LIT.MI for 92.6 million euros, a statement said on Thursday.

It added that Marbles bought a 13.86% stake in Retelit from Fiber 4.0 - a company owned by funds Athena Capital Fund, Oak Tree and Pilota - at 2.85 euros per share.

It acquired a further 9.99% of Retelit from Axxion and 0.24% from Frankfurter, at 2.55 euros per share, it said.

