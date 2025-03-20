Astera Labs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Astera Labs. Our analysis of options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $189,810, and 4 were calls, valued at $257,153.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $75.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 208.6 with a total volume of 1,285.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $5.4 $4.0 $4.1 $75.00 $137.7K 44 500 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $75.00 $60.2K 44 162 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.5 $10.1 $10.5 $67.50 $40.9K 96 68 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $67.50 $39.9K 96 144 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $67.50 $39.9K 96 106

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Astera Labs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs With a volume of 1,381,137, the price of ALAB is down -1.73% at $67.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Astera Labs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.