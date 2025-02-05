Astera Labs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALAB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for Astera Labs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $1,067,751, and 26 are calls, amounting to $1,229,753.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $120.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $10.1 $8.7 $9.4 $105.00 $94.6K 553 0 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.5 $17.2 $17.3 $120.00 $86.4K 236 1.5K ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.4 $17.2 $17.31 $120.00 $86.4K 236 1.0K ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.4 $17.1 $17.25 $120.00 $86.1K 236 1.3K ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.9 $17.1 $17.25 $120.00 $86.1K 236 601

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Astera Labs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Astera Labs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,192,242, the price of ALAB is up by 2.73%, reaching $104.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $127.75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

