Astera Labs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Astera Labs. Our analysis of options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,585,931, and 4 were calls, valued at $214,495.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $140.0 for Astera Labs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Astera Labs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Astera Labs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Astera Labs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.4 $9.9 $10.0 $55.00 $500.0K 39 1.0K ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $55.00 $391.0K 39 391 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $2.85 $1.9 $2.65 $67.00 $157.0K 74 9 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.8 $15.5 $15.75 $65.00 $149.6K 5.5K 95 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.0 $15.9 $16.0 $75.00 $139.2K 276 87

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

In light of the recent options history for Astera Labs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Astera Labs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,320,063, the ALAB's price is down by -6.25%, now at $69.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Astera Labs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $132.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $140. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

