Astera Labs vs. Navitas Semiconductor: What the Revenue Trajectories of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Reveal to Investors.

Key Points

Astera Labs currently demonstrates a clearly stronger and more consistent upward revenue trajectory when compared directly to the declining numbers reported by Navitas.

Over the last eight periods, Astera Labs has recorded steady quarter-over-quarter revenue expansion, whereas Navitas has experienced a sequence of consecutive quarter-over-quarter declines.

Investors observing these trends should watch closely to see whether the rapidly widening revenue gap between the two companies persists or begins to stabilize in upcoming quarters.

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Astera Labs: Steady Upward Revenue Expansion

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) develops, produces, and markets connectivity solutions utilizing a software-defined architecture to empower customers to deploy and operate high-performance cloud and artificial intelligence systems at scale.

While expanding its Taiwan operations and related facilities to facilitate system integration with local manufacturers, it was added to the Nasdaq-100 Index and reported a 26% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Navitas Semiconductor: Navigating Ongoing Revenue Declines

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon system controllers, and digital isolators for various power conversion and charging applications around the world.

It responded to a new patent infringement lawsuit filed by Wolfspeed, issued earn-out shares to satisfy contingent obligations, and reported a negative 318% EBIT margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue gives investors an essential baseline measure of the total money brought in by a business over a given period before any operating expenses, taxes, or interest payments are subtracted. This metric reveals whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

Quarterly Revenue Trends for Astera Labs and Navitas Semiconductor

Quarter (Period End) Astera Labs Revenue Navitas Semiconductor Revenue Q2 2024 $76.8 million (period ended June 2024) $20.5 million (period ended June 2024) Q3 2024 $113.1 million (period ended Sept. 2024) $21.7 million (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $141.1 million (period ended Dec. 2024) $18.0 million (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $159.4 million (period ended March 2025) $14.0 million (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $191.9 million (period ended June 2025) $14.5 million (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $230.6 million (period ended Sept. 2025) $10.1 million (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $270.6 million (period ended Dec. 2025) $7.3 million (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $308.4 million (period ended March 2026) $8.6 million (period ended March 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 17, 2026.

Foolish Take

Both Astera Labs and Navitas Semiconductor seek to capitalize on the artificial intelligence sector’s growth. Their revenue trends reveal which is successfully capturing this industry expansion. Clearly, Astera Labs is the winner here, as illustrated by the whopping 93% year-over-year sales growth seen in the first quarter.

The connectivity solutions developed by Astera Labs are critical components of AI infrastructure. They deliver superior data transfer speeds compared to previous products, and AI businesses seek speed as a key enabler of artificial intelligence technology.

That said, Navitas is undergoing an interesting transition period. Last year, the company decided to discontinue its lucrative mobile and consumer businesses in China, which accounted for 60% of its revenue in 2024. It wants to focus on power conversion and charging solutions for the AI market instead. That’s why its sales are in freefall.

However, Navitas management believes revenue will start to climb this year, as demonstrated by the 18% sales increase in the first quarter over Q4. Investing in the company at this point is a leap of faith that its AI strategy will be a winner over the long term.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Astera Labs. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.