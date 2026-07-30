Astera Labs vs. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Astera Labs is a high-growth connectivity leader powering the massive expansion of artificial intelligence data centers.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions provides critical unmanned systems and hypersonic technology for national security.

Which high-tech growth play is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Astera Labs ›

Deciding between a fast-growing semiconductor player and a steady defense innovator involves balancing massive growth potential against national security demand. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) offer two distinct paths.

Astera Labs focuses on connectivity solutions that power artificial intelligence infrastructure, sitting at the heart of the data center boom. Kratos develops unmanned systems and hypersonic technologies for global security needs. While both companies operate in high-tech fields, their financial profiles and market dependencies create very different investment cases for your consideration.

The case for Astera Labs

Astera Labs designs hardware and software used to connect high-performance components within AI-focused data centers. This business model places it among the high-growth tech stocks that support massive cloud infrastructure. The company relies heavily on a small group of large customers, with one buyer representing over 70% of revenue in 2025, which adds concentration risk.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $852.5 million, representing a massive 115.1% increase over the previous year. The company reported net income of $219.1 million for the period, which is a significant improvement over the prior year loss. This resulted in a net margin of 25.7%, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all operating and non-operating expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, meaning the company carries no debt relative to its equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with current assets, sits at 10.2x. Free cash flow reached $281.8 million in FY 2025, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 50.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation.

The case for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions develops technology for national security, including unmanned systems and hypersonic flight. Its business is heavily dependent on the U.S. Government, which accounted for approximately 68% of 2025 revenue. Growth is supported by substantial new awards, including $400 million in defense funding and a $156 million Project Solar Shield contract.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $1.3 billion, representing an 18.5% increase over the previous year. The company reported net income of $22.0 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of 1.6%, which measures the portion of each dollar of revenue that translates into profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.1x, which means the company has very low borrowing compared to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, which shows the ability to cover short-term liabilities with current assets, is approximately 4.1x. Free cash flow was negative $137.4 million in FY 2025, representing the cash remaining after paying for operations and capital equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Astera Labs faces significant revenue concentration, as three customers account for 86% of its sales. It must also compete with large semiconductor firms like Broadcom, Marvell, and Credo while navigating supply chain risks related to its reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Finally, U.S. export controls on AI chips to China could limit its future market expansion.

Kratos is heavily dependent on the U.S. government, with 68% of its revenue tied to defense spending and political budget decisions. The company also faces execution risks on complex, fixed-price contracts where cost overruns cannot be passed to the customer. Furthermore, a shortage of skilled engineers with security clearances could create bottlenecks in fulfilling its growing backlog.

Valuation comparison

Kratos appears significantly cheaper on a P/S ratio basis, while Astera Labs carries a higher Forward P/E due to its rapid growth.

Metric Astera Labs Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Forward P/E 93.5x 63.7x P/S ratio 56.8x 6.8x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Kratos. Astera Labs is one of the more exciting semiconductor stories in the market right now. Revenue has surged and its connectivity chips are embedded in the AI data centers that power some of the world's largest technology companies. The growth trajectory here is steep. But that customer concentration risk looms large, and a handful of hyperscalers account for the vast majority of revenue. It introduces a fragility that's easy to overlook when business is booming.

Kratos earns its growth the old-fashioned way, with government contracts, record backlogs, and programs that take years to replace. The opportunity pipeline stretching well beyond that backlog suggests the demand environment is strong for years to come. Defense spending tailwinds are durable, and I like that Kratos sits at the center of some of the Pentagon's highest priorities right now.

You can think of it this way: Astera wins if the AI build-out stays on its current trajectory, but Kratos wins in almost any environment. That’s why it’s my pick.

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Sara Appino has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Marvell Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.