Astera Labs vs. BigBear.ai: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Astera Labs provides critical connectivity solutions for the booming artificial intelligence infrastructure market.

BigBear.ai offers specialized decision intelligence software primarily for government and defense applications.

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Investors seeking exposure to artificial intelligence often choose between hardware and software, making the comparison between Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) a compelling look at two different market niches.

Astera Labs designs the high speed connectivity products that allow data centers to handle massive workloads, while BigBear.ai provides AI software used by government agencies to make complex decisions. Both companies are positioned within the growing AI sector, but they offer vastly different financial profiles and risk levels for individual investors to consider.

The case for Astera Labs

Strategically, Astera Labs focuses on designing rack scale connectivity solutions that include PCIe and Ethernet technologies to link data, memory, and networking components. As a prominent player among semiconductor stocks, the company sells its hardware to major hyperscalers and data center operators. Revenue is highly concentrated, with the top three end customers representing approximately 86% of revenue and one customer alone accounting for nearly 70%. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $852.5 million, which represents a massive increase of 115.1% compared to the prior year. This explosive growth helped the company achieve a net income of $219.1 million for the period. The net margin, which measures the percentage of revenue kept as profit after all expenses, sat at a healthy 25.7% during this fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, indicating it uses no debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with its short-term assets, was a very strong 10.2x. Free cash flow, representing the cash a company generates after subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, reached $281.8 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 50.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for supply chains, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. The company is heavily dependent on the public and government sectors, including the Department of Defense. Its revenue is concentrated, with customers representing over 10% of revenue contributing 51% of total income. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though the company is currently attempting to diversify into commercial cargo security and manufacturing.

In FY 2025, revenue was $127.7 million, representing a decline of 19.3% from the previous fiscal year. The company reported a net loss of $293.9 million during this period. Its net margin was a negative 230.2%, reflecting significant losses relative to the total sales generated during the year.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was zero, as the company holds no debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which provides a look at whether a company can pay its upcoming bills with available assets, was 1.8x. Free cash flow was a negative $42.5 million for the fiscal year, meaning the company spent more cash on its operations and capital investments than it brought in from sales.

Risk profile comparison

Astera Labs faces significant supply chain dependency, as it relies exclusively on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for chip fabrication and other partners in East Asia for assembly and testing. Any geopolitical tensions or natural disasters in these regions could severely disrupt production and financial results. Furthermore, the company must compete with well-funded incumbents, such as Broadcom, who have deep resources to defend their market share in high speed connectivity.

BigBear.ai is currently navigating severe operational risks, including a class action lawsuit and material financial restatements for multiple years. These accounting issues and regulatory delays create reputational risk and could impact future contract wins. Additionally, the company relies heavily on fixed-price contracts, which can lead to margin erosion if costs are underestimated or if inflationary pressures increase the price of delivering services to the government.

Valuation comparison

Astera Labs commands a much higher valuation premium due to its rapid growth and profitability, while BigBear.ai appears cheaper but carries significant operational and financial uncertainty.

Metric Astera Labs BigBear.ai Forward P/E 93.5x n/a P/S ratio 56.8x 10.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investors have many choices these days when it comes to gaining exposure to the hot field of artificial intelligence, including Astera Labs and BigBear.ai. Between these two companies, Astera Labs is the stock to buy in 2026.

Although BigBear.ai shares are far cheaper from a valuation perspective, given its much lower sales multiple of 10.6, several factors contribute to this. The big one is that revenue fell nearly 20% year over year in 2025. Its declining revenue trend extended into the first quarter with sales of $34.4 million, down from $34.8 million in the prior year.

BigBear.ai’s revenue took a hit when the Trump Administration performed budget cuts, and the company was impacted. This suggests the company’s AI offerings are not as strong as competitors, such as Palantir Technologies, which did not see a slowdown in government sales growth.

Astera Labs is benefiting from the historic expansion of data centers to support AI adoption around the world. Its connectivity products are popular because they facilitate faster data transfer, a necessary attribute for AI systems, by eliminating bottlenecks, and enabling customers to manage complex AI infrastructure with ease.

Astera Labs delivered record first-quarter revenue of $308.4 million, an impressive 93% year-over-year increase. It expects sales to accelerate in Q2 to a range between $355 million to $365 million, indicating no slowdown in customer demand. These factors make Astera Labs the superior AI stock over BigBear.ai.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Astera Labs, Broadcom, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.