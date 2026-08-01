Astera Labs vs. Arista Networks: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Astera Labs provides mission-critical connectivity chips for AI data centers and recently turned profitable.

Arista Networks is a market leader in high-performance networking platforms with exceptional net margins.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio for the next leg of the AI expansion?

10 stocks we like better than Astera Labs ›

As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes data centers, investors are hunting for infrastructure plays. Choosing between high-growth Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and the established Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) requires weighing explosive potential against proven scale.

Astera Labs focuses on specialized connectivity chips that eliminate bottlenecks within AI servers, while Arista Networks provides the broad networking switches and software that link those servers together. Comparing them highlights two different ways to profit from the massive shift toward high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure.

The case for Astera Labs

Astera Labs designs connectivity solutions that facilitate high-speed data transfers within AI infrastructure. It operates among semiconductor stocks, serving major cloud providers and GPU vendors through products like PCIe and CXL controllers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as one end customer represented roughly 70% of revenue in 2025.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $852 million, which represents a massive year-over-year increase of approximately 115%. The company reported net income of roughly $219 million for the period. This marks a significant swing from the net loss reported in the previous fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is approximately 10.2x, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term obligations with current assets. The company has essentially no debt.

Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 50% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Arista Networks

Arista Networks provides networking hardware and software for large-scale data centers and cloud environments. Its platforms focus on high-speed switching and automation for Cloud Titans and large enterprise customers. The company relies on a limited number of large customers, though it has recently expanded its reach with 800G AI networking technology and the acquisition of VeloCloud.

For 2025, revenue reached nearly $9.0 billion, representing approximately 29% growth over the prior year. The company generated net income of nearly $3.5 billion. While the net margin, or the percentage of revenue left as profit, remained high at roughly 39%, it was slightly lower than in previous years.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is approximately 3.0x, indicating the ability to pay short-term liabilities with current assets. The company has no debt. Free cash flow reached close to $4.3 billion, representing the cash left over after paying for operations and capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Astera Labs faces significant revenue concentration, with its top three customers accounting for nearly 86% of its 2025 sales. It also relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing as its sole manufacturing partner, making it vulnerable to any disruptions in Taiwan. Furthermore, the company could see lower growth, weighing on its share price, if AI data center spending were to slow.

Arista Networks depends on Broadcom for critical switching chips, which could limit its flexibility if supply issues arise. The company faces intense competition from established giants like Cisco. Finally, global trade tensions and export controls involving China could impact manufacturing costs or restrict access to key international markets.

Valuation comparison

Arista Networks appears significantly cheaper based on its Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates, while the P/S ratio indicates that Astera Labs trades at a much higher premium.

Metric Astera Labs Arista Networks Forward P/E 93.5x 46.9x P/S ratio 56.8x 23.9x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Arista Networks is a solid AI infrastructure supplier. It enjoys a high market-share position among leading cloud providers, and management sees AI demand expanding its addressable market from $50 billion to $105 billion. Its profitability and lower valuation relative to Astera make it a compelling stock to buy now.

However, Astera may offer higher upside, despite trading at a higher valuation. The Scorpio family of switching products are seeing high demand. These make up about 15% of the company’s revenue, but it’s on pace to become the largest product line.

Astera is also positioned to see improving margins as it adds more products to each AI accelerator deployed in data centers. This can pad its revenue and earnings, providing a growth catalyst for investors.

Analysts expect Arista Networks to grow earnings at a 20% annualized rate in the coming years. That translates to a PEG ratio of 2.34x using its forward P/E. By comparison, analysts expect 50% annualized earnings growth for Astera Labs, putting its PEG multiple slightly under 1.87x.

It’s a close call. Both stocks could be market-beating investments over the next 3-5 years. Still, if I had to pick one, I would probably favor Astera, given its lower PEG multiple and its business strategy to scale its chip-content opportunity to over $1,000 per AI accelerator.

Should you buy stock in Astera Labs right now?

Before you buy stock in Astera Labs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Astera Labs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.