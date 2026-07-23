Astera Labs vs. Advanced Micro Devices: What the Revenue Trajectories of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Reveal to Investors.

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices maintains a massive lead in total historical revenue, though Astera Labs currently shows steeper consecutive growth.

Astera Labs has consistently delivered unbroken quarter-over-quarter increases over the last eight periods, while AMD has experienced a slightly more fluctuating quarter-over-quarter trend.

Investors should closely watch whether the absolute revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Astera Labs: Consistent Revenue Increases

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) develops and markets semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

It expanded its operations in Taiwan in June 2026, while reporting a net income margin of 26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices: Managing Massive Scale

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) primarily generates revenue by developing microprocessors, chipsets, and graphics processing units for various hardware clients.

It committed over $10 billion to the Taiwan ecosystem in May 2026, and reported an EBIT margin of 14% for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total money a business brings in before any expenses are subtracted. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Astera Labs and Advanced Micro Devices

Quarter (Period End) Astera Labs Revenue Advanced Micro Devices Revenue Q2 2024 $76.8 million (period ended June 2024) $5.8 billion (period ended June 2024) Q3 2024 $113.1 million (period ended Sept. 2024) $6.8 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $141.1 million (period ended Dec. 2024) $7.7 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $159.4 million (period ended March 2025) $7.4 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $191.9 million (period ended June 2025) $7.7 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $230.6 million (period ended Sept. 2025) $9.2 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $270.6 million (period ended Dec. 2025) $10.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $308.4 million (period ended March 2026) $10.3 billion (period ended March 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 17, 2026.

Foolish Take

Astera Labs and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are two of the biggest beneficiaries of artificial intelligence’s arrival into the mainstream. AMD’s revenue towers over Astera Labs, illustrating the massive demand for its advanced semiconductor chips used in AI systems.

That said, Astera Labs is growing faster. Its first-quarter revenue of $308.4 million represented a whopping 93% year-over-year increase. This demonstrates how its connectivity solutions are quickly becoming critical components of AI infrastructure.

Astera Labs expects sales to continue accelerating. It forecasted revenue in a range between $355 million to $365 million for Q2. The increase in data centers to expand AI capacity is contributing to the company’s incredible revenue growth.

AMD is no slouch, however. The sales of $10.3 billion in its latest quarter is an outstanding 38% year-over-year increase. It expects to reach revenue of $11.2 billion in the second quarter. On July 22, the company announced a new deal with AI giant Anthropic, and a separate announcement of an expanded partnership with Microsoft on July 20. These reveal that AMD’s sales are likely to see continued growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Astera Labs, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.