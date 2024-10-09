Astera Labs Unusual Options Activity For October 09

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALAB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Astera Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 57% bullish and 21% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,020, and 13 calls, totaling $1,367,027.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $75.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.4 $13.7 $14.0 $55.00 $700.0K 3.1K 23 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.4 $10.3 $11.05 $50.00 $145.6K 5.6K 594 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.7 $10.7 $52.50 $96.3K 443 105 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.0 $11.9 $12.0 $50.00 $84.0K 5.6K 646 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $70.00 $59.3K 782 923

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs With a trading volume of 3,709,925, the price of ALAB is up by 18.33%, reaching $62.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. What The Experts Say On Astera Labs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $69.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $74. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Astera Labs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.