Astera Labs sees Q4 EPS 25c-26c, consensus 18c

Sees Q4 revenue $126M-$130M, consensus $108.4M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALAB:
- Astera Labs Inc options imply 14.2% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- ALAB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- DOJ may push for breakup of Google: Morning Buzz
- Unusually active option classes on open October 9th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.