Astera Labs seeks to raise up to $712.8 mln in US IPO

March 19 (Reuters) - Chip firm Astera Labs IPO-ASTB.O on Tuesday set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 19.8 million shares at $36 apiece, aiming to raise around $712.8 million.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the the ticker symbol "ALAB" on March 20, Astera said.

