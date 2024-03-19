News & Insights

Astera Labs seeks to raise around $713 mln in IPO at $5.5 bln valuation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 19, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Chip firm Astera Labs IPO-ASTB.O on Tuesday set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 19.8 million shares at $36 apiece, aiming to raise around $712.8 million.

The company priced its IPO above its previous target range of $32 to $34 apiece, giving it a valuation of about $5.5 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the the ticker symbol "ALAB" on March 20, Astera Labs said.

The listing comes at a time when growing popularity of AI and its influence across various sectors has been driving a rally in technology firms, propelling stocks of companies such as Nvidia NVDA.O to record highs.

The gross proceeds are expected to be around $604.4 million, Astera Labs said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the joint book runners for the offering.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

