Astera Labs Rides on Strong Taurus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from robust demand for its Taurus portfolio, which is driving significant growth and positioning the company for further upside. The Taurus product line, focused on signal conditioning and reach extension for both AI and general-purpose compute platforms, has seen broad adoption, particularly as AI infrastructure spending accelerates across hyperscalers, AI labs and sovereign entities.



One of the key strengths of the Taurus portfolio is its ability to support advanced Ethernet Active Electrical Cables, which are critical for extending reach in AI clusters and data center environments. During the first quarter of 2026, Taurus delivered solid results, contributing to Astera Labs’ impressive 93% year-over-year revenue growth.



The company’s expanding Taurus portfolio has been noteworthy. Astera Labs recently expanded its Taurus 3.2T Smart Signal Conditioner portfolio with footprint-compatible 16-lane Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers for 200G-per-lane Ethernet, UALink and ESUN connectivity in rack-scale AI infrastructure.



The new Taurus family enables customers to switch between retimers and redrivers using the Smart Swap feature without redesigning boards, improving deployment flexibility. Managed through the COSMOS software platform, the solutions provide advanced telemetry, intelligent link management and diagnostics to optimize signal integrity, reduce power consumption and accelerate large-scale AI cluster deployments while supporting multi-vendor sourcing through the OCP standard footprint.



Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the second quarter of 2026. For the same quarter, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Credo Technology CRDO. Both Marvell Technology and Credo Technology are making strong efforts in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2026, Marvell Technology introduced the Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon designed to enhance high-speed connectivity and networking efficiency in large-scale AI data centers through lower latency and reduced power consumption.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2026, Credo Technology completed its acquisition of DustPhotonics, adding industry-leading silicon photonics technology to strengthen its optical interconnect portfolio across 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T solutions. The acquisition enhances Credo Technology’s vertically integrated AI connectivity stack and is expected to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2027, supported by increasing hyperscale AI adoption.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have surged 92.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 12.1%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has decreased 6.1% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 29.28X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.98X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $ 2.97 per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. This suggests 61.41% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB’s Zacks Rank

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.