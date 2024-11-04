Astera Labs reports Q3 EPS 23c, consensus 17c

Reports Q3 revenue $113.1M, consensus $97.4M. “Astera Labs (ALAB) delivered strong Q3 results, setting our fifth consecutive quarterly revenue record and grew 47% versus the previous quarter,” said Jitendra Mohan, Astera Labs’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our business has now entered a new growth phase with multiple product families ramping across AI platforms based upon both third-party GPUs and internally developed AI accelerators. With expanding product portfolio including the new Scorpio Fabric Switches, we are cementing our position as a critical part of AI connectivity infrastructure, delivering increased value to our hyperscaler customers, and unlocking additional multi-year growth trajectories for Astera.”
