Astera Labs Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Fall

Astera Labs ALAB reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 58 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.75%. The company reported earnings of 37 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues surged 91.8% year over year to $270.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%. Growth was driven by new AI platform ramps featuring multiple product families.



ALAB shares plunged 11.85% in pre-market trading.

ALAB’s Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7%, contracting 160 basis points year over year.

Research and development expenses surged 65.9% year over year to $93.8 million.



Sales and marketing expenses decreased 11.9% year over year to $20.1 million. General and administrative expenses increased 6.8% year over year to $23.6 million.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 40.2% compared with 34.3% in the year-ago quarter.

ALAB’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.18 billion compared with $1.13 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ALAB’s Q1 Guidance

Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be roughly 74%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $112 million and $118 million.



Earnings are expected to be between 53 cents and 54 cents per share for the first quarter.

ALAB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



