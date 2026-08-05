Astera Labs Q2 Earnings Beat on PCIe 6 and Scorpio Strength

Astera Labs ALAB reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share, up 81.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.94%.



Revenues surged 104.4% year over year to $392.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.93%. Broad-based demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products drove the upside, while PCIe 6 offerings generated more than half of quarterly revenues.

ALAB Posts Broad-Based Portfolio Growth

The top line increased 27% sequentially, reflecting strength across the company’s product portfolio. Management cited expanding design activity across customers and product categories as AI infrastructure deployments require greater connectivity bandwidth and more complex switching architectures.



Aries generated record quarterly revenues on solid adoption of PCIe 6 retimers across scale-up and scale-out applications. Demand also benefited from continued PCIe 5 deployments, particularly for inference workloads and higher attach rates associated with newer AI server platforms.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

Astera Labs Scales Scorpio X-Series

The Scorpio product family delivered significant growth as the X-Series began shipping in initial production volumes across multiple lane configurations. The high-radix Scorpio X-Series entered volume production and is expected to scale materially during the second half of 2026.



Management expects Scorpio to become the company’s largest product family in the third quarter, one quarter earlier than previously projected. The transition will be led by the 320-lane Scorpio X-Series fabric switch, which supports larger accelerator clusters and includes hardware-based Hypercast and in-network compute capabilities.

ALAB Expands Taurus and CXL Opportunities

Taurus revenues grew strongly on increased unit shipments across AI and general-purpose computing platforms. The company also delivered preproduction volumes of 100-gigabit-per-lane Taurus Smart Cable Modules for 800-gigabit active electrical cables.



Astera Labs expanded the Taurus portfolio with 3.2-terabit Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers supporting 200-gigabit-per-lane Ethernet and UALink connectivity. Management expects the new offerings to double the Taurus market opportunity to more than $4 billion by 2030.



The company also reported renewed momentum for its Leo CXL memory controllers. ALAB secured a new standard Leo design win with a U.S. hyperscaler and expects standard and custom products to enter volume production at two U.S. hyperscalers in 2027.

Astera Labs’ Margin and Expense Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.7% in the second quarter of 2026, contracting 230 basis points year over year. The margin performance reflected a broader product mix as Astera Labs scaled its AI fabric and signal-conditioning portfolios.



Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $135.8 million, rising 10% sequentially as Astera Labs continued investing in its product roadmap. Research and development expenses surged 103.7% year over year to $135.9 million. Sales and marketing expenses increased 41.7% year over year to $26.4 million, while general and administrative expenses rose 76.2% year over year to $36 million.



In the second quarter of 2026, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 290 basis points sequentially to 39.1%.

Astera Labs Maintains Strong Liquidity and Operating Cash

Astera Labs ended June 30, 2026, with $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, up $68.5 million from the prior quarter.



Cash provided by operating activities was $87.7 million, supporting continued investments in technology development and portfolio expansion.

Astera Labs Issues Strong Q3 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $540 million and $560 million. The midpoint implies sequential growth of approximately 40%, driven by the Scorpio X-Series production ramp, continued Aries PCIe 6 retimer strength and preproduction Taurus shipments for 800-gigabit Ethernet applications.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be approximately 72%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $156 million and $160 million, with the operating margin forecasted to be roughly 43%.



Management projects non-GAAP earnings between $1.16 and $1.21 per share. The outlook assumes interest and other income of approximately $12 million, a 12% non-GAAP tax rate and about 185 million shares outstanding.

ALAB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Applied Materials AMAT, ACI Worldwide ACIW and Analog Devices ADI. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Materials shares have gained 112.7% in the year-to-date period. Applied Materials is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13.



Shares of ACI Worldwide have gained 19.7% in the year-to-date period. ACI Worldwide is set to report the second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Shares of Analog Devices have rallied 40.3% year to date. Analog Devices is slated to report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 19.

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