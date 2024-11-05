Astera Labs price target raised to $87 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Astera Labs (ALAB) to $87 from $70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Aries drove another quarter of upside, bridging the gap to a strong year ahead led by Scorpio and Gen 6, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

