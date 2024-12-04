News & Insights

Astera Labs price target raised to $130 from $105 at Roth MKM

December 04, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Astera Labs (ALAB) to $130 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company is expected to benefit from strong AI infrastructure spending tailwind and steadily increasing content opportunity across its broad product offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm further cites tailwinds from increasing content per AI server and increasing hyperscale customer traction over the next few years.

