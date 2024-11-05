Astera Labs price target raised to $105 from $80 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Astera Labs (ALAB) to $105 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported very strong revenue and EPS upside to consensus, reflecting strong AI infrastructure product ramp coupled with very strong operating leverage, while its management also guided above-consensus growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Roth MKM adds that it is encouraged by Astera’s strong revenue visibility, driven by customer and product diversification including early signs of Scorpio PCIe switch revenue opportunity.

