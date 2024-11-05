Astera Labs price target raised to $105 from $75 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Astera Labs (ALAB) to $105 from $75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While Astera’s stock was strong going into Q3 earnings given the positive AI-related datapoints and new products, its Q3 conference call erased many doubts about customer/product concentration and generational content increases, the firm says. As such, Craig-Hallum says Astera’s stock will be up, a lot, today and that it is still a buyer.

