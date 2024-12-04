Astera Labs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALAB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Astera Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 46% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,800, and 12 calls, totaling $612,577.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $140.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Astera Labs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Astera Labs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Astera Labs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $33.3 $35.6 $120.00 $106.8K 179 30 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.5 $8.5 $125.00 $85.0K 1.5K 124 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.7 $16.2 $16.7 $105.00 $83.5K 2.7K 50 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.6 $110.00 $67.0K 2.0K 77 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.6 $15.9 $16.0 $105.00 $48.0K 2.3K 146

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Astera Labs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Astera Labs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,495,234, the ALAB's price is up by 2.06%, now at $118.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 110 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $98.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $94. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $87. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Astera Labs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.