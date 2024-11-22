Astera Labs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALAB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Astera Labs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $104,790, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $588,530.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $110.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Astera Labs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Astera Labs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.7 $10.6 $11.3 $110.00 $394.3K 1.8K 2.1K ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.5 $8.1 $8.2 $105.00 $64.7K 1.6K 295 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.1 $110.00 $50.5K 1.8K 2.2K ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.3 $20.6 $20.6 $90.00 $49.4K 2.2K 35 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $105.00 $35.0K 246 120

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,309,533, the price of ALAB is up by 1.1%, reaching $105.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 122 days from now. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $101.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $87. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

