An Astera Labs Insider Sold at $458, but the 93% Revenue Growth Is the Real Story

Key Points

This sale involved 8,491 shares valued at $3.9 million based on the weighted average execution price on July 1, 2026.

The disposition was executed indirectly through Casa Alameda 2007, LLC.

The activity was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, providing liquidity following a 386% one-year stock return as of the transaction date.

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Manuel Alba, a Director at Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB), executed a sale of 8,491 shares of common stock on July 1, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.9 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 8,491 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,351 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 291,863

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($458.38); post-transaction value based on July 1, 2026 market close ($430.86).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Manuel Alba adopted on May 29, 2025, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

The sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Manuel Alba adopted on May 29, 2025, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. How are the remaining shares held?

The vast majority of the reported equity is held indirectly, with 286,863 shares owned by Casa Alameda 2007, LLC, where the Director serves as manager, and 5,000 shares held by a spouse.

The vast majority of the reported equity is held indirectly, with 286,863 shares owned by Casa Alameda 2007, LLC, where the Director serves as manager, and 5,000 shares held by a spouse. What is the recent performance context for the company?

As of July 2, 2026, shares were priced at $406.42, following a period of appreciation where the stock delivered a 386% total return in the year leading up to the transaction date.

As of July 2, 2026, shares were priced at $406.42, following a period of appreciation where the stock delivered a 386% total return in the year leading up to the transaction date. What is the company's current financial profile?

Headquartered in Santa Clara, the company operates in the semiconductor industry with a market capitalization of $70 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion as of July 7, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-02) $406.42 Market Capitalization $69.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $267.6 million

Company Snapshot

Astera Labs develops and markets semiconductor-based connectivity solutions through its Intelligent Connectivity Platform, which comprises data, network, and memory connectivity products designed to serve cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure markets.

The company generates revenue through a software-defined architecture approach that enables customers to deploy and operate high-performance cloud and AI systems at scale, leveraging proprietary semiconductor technology and integrated software solutions.

The company primarily serves hyperscale cloud service providers and enterprise customers requiring advanced connectivity infrastructure for AI and cloud computing applications.

Astera Labs is a semiconductor connectivity specialist founded in 2017 that has achieved significant scale with $1.0 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $69.7 billion. The company's Intelligent Connectivity Platform addresses critical infrastructure bottlenecks in cloud and AI deployments, positioning it at the intersection of two of the highest-growth technology markets. With a lean operational footprint of 440 employees and TTM net income of $267.6 million, Astera Labs demonstrates strong operational leverage and profitability in a capital-intensive industry.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately seems like a director trimming a rounding error off a very large win, and the proportions make that clear. Alba let go of 8,491 shares under a plan he set more than a year ago, but he still controls roughly 292,000 shares, almost all of it held through an LLC he manages. Given that the director parted with under 3% of his position on a preset schedule, selling at $458 after this kind of run is nothing to read too deeply into.



That’s also partly because the business is firing on every cylinder. Astera's first-quarter revenue hit a record $308.4 million, up 93% from a year earlier, with PCIe 6 products now more than a third of the mix and non-GAAP operating margin near 36%. CEO Jitendra Mohan tied the growth to demand for the company's connectivity platform and its new Scorpio switches ramping into the second half. Of course, it’s important to watch valuation after this kind of run-up. At a $70 billion market cap after a year in which shares have basically quadrupled, this stock is priced for years of what investors might expect to be flawless execution, so any dwindling expectations could lead to a strong reset in the stock’s price.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.