Astera Labs, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2025

Astera Labs will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, with a conference call following.

Astera Labs, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on August 5, 2025. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, featuring CEO Jitendra Mohan, President and COO Sanjay Gajendra, and CFO Mike Tate. The call can be accessed via a dial-in number or a webcast link. Astera Labs focuses on providing AI infrastructure with its Intelligent Connectivity Platform, integrating various technologies to support organizations in maximizing AI potential. Further information is available on their website.

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/18.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 166 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 166 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 968,720 shares for an estimated $85,525,430 .

. SANJAY GAJENDRA (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 937,017 shares for an estimated $83,933,364 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 669,381 shares for an estimated $59,495,841 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 214,741 shares for an estimated $16,676,257 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 86,345 shares for an estimated $7,665,368 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $459,107 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,450 .

. BETHANY MAYER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 686 shares for an estimated $60,003.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAB in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $104.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $80.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $99.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $100.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 04/14/2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the close of market on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Astera Labs will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.











Conference Call Details

















Date:







Aug. 5, 2025











Time:







1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET











Hosts:







Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer













Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer













Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer











Dial-in:







(800) 715-9871













Conference ID: 5908687











Webcast:









https://ir.asteralabs.com

























About Astera Labs







Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions grounded in open standards. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. Discover more at



www.asteralabs.com



.





© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.







Investor Contact



:





Leslie Green







Leslie.green@asteralabs.com





