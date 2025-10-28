Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) ended the recent trading session at $168.25, demonstrating a -1.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 69.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $206.73 million, reflecting a 82.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $775.49 million. These totals would mark changes of +88.1% and +95.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Astera Labs, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.52. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.57 for its industry.

We can also see that ALAB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.