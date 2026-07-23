Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) closed the most recent trading day at $326.97, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 17.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.58%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 56.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.24 million, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, representing changes of +61.41% and +79.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Astera Labs, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 111.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.63 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ALAB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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