Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) closed the most recent trading day at $200.74, moving -4.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 10.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.39, showcasing a 69.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $206.73 million, indicating a 82.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $766.55 million, indicating changes of +88.1% and +93.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Astera Labs, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 132.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.87.

Investors should also note that ALAB has a PEG ratio of 2.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ALAB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.