Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) standing at $65.31, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Astera Labs, Inc. to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 180%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $153.34 million, showing a 134.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $671.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +69.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Astera Labs, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.31. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.22 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ALAB's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Semiconductors industry stood at 1.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

