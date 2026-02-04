Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) was down 8.74% at $144.67. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Astera Labs, Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.84%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $249.79 million, indicating a 77.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $831.69 million, which would represent changes of +111.9% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Astera Labs, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.67.

Investors should also note that ALAB has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

