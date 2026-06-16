Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) ended the recent trading session at $361.71, demonstrating a -7.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 80.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.69, showcasing a 56.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $360.21 million, up 87.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.7% and +80.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Astera Labs, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 133.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.65, which means Astera Labs, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ALAB has a PEG ratio of 3.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ALAB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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