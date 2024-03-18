News & Insights

Astera Labs eyes valuation of up to $5.18 bln in upsized US IPO

March 18, 2024

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters

March 18 (Reuters) - Astera Labs said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $5.18 billion after it upsized its U.S. initial public offering, as the chip firm looks to ride the boom in artificial intelligence.

The company said it, along with some of its existing shareholders, is now aiming to raise up to $673.2 million by selling 19.8 million shares priced between $32 and $34 apiece.

The company is offering nearly 16.8 million shares, while the selling stockholders are offering about 3 million shares.

Astera had said earlier this month it was aiming to raise up to $534 million by selling 17.8 million shares priced between $27 and $30 each. It had then aimed a valuation of up to $4.5 billion.

The listing comes at a time when growing popularity of AI and its influence across various sectors has been driving a rally in technology firms, propelling stocks of companies such as Nvidia NVDA.O to record highs.

Astera will list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ALAB".

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shilpi Majumdar)

