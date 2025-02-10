ASTERA LABS Earnings Results: $ALAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASTERA LABS ($ALAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $141,100,000, beating estimates of $130,542,292 by $10,557,708.

ASTERA LABS Insider Trading Activity

ASTERA LABS insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 225 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 225 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $85,752,739 .

. JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $83,555,818 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 521,313 shares for an estimated $47,862,593 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 312,000 shares for an estimated $27,158,675 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 134,863 shares for an estimated $8,918,877 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,453 shares for an estimated $6,732,931 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $2,673,448.

ASTERA LABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of ASTERA LABS stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

