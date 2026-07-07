Astera Labs Chairman Manuel Alba Sells $60.5 Million Stock. It it Time to Sell ALAB Shares Too?

Key Points

The chairman of the board of directors sold approximately 137,000 shares at a weighted-average price of $442.01 per share on July 1, 2026.

The transaction resulted in about a 10% reduction in the insider's total equity stake in the company.

The sale was executed indirectly through the Alba 2003 Living Trust, of which the insider serves as a co-trustee.

Activity was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on May 29, 2025, for routine portfolio management.

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Manuel Alba, the chairman of the board of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB), sold ~137,000 shares of common stock on July 1, for a total value of approximately $60.5 million. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $60.5 million Shares sold (indirectly held) ~137,000 Post-transaction shares (directly and indirectly held) ~1.57 million Post-transaction value $675.59 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($442.01); post-transaction value based on July 1, 2026 market close ($430.86).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this disposition?

The sale was non-discretionary and executed via a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling shares to manage indirect holdings within the Alba 2003 Living Trust.

The sale was non-discretionary and executed via a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling shares to manage indirect holdings within the Alba 2003 Living Trust. How does the execution price align with the equity's recent momentum?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $442.01, occurring as the stock maintained a 386% one-year total return as of the July 1, 2026 transaction date.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $442.01, occurring as the stock maintained a 386% one-year total return as of the July 1, 2026 transaction date. What is the Director's remaining equity exposure following this sale?

After disposing of 10% of his position, Manuel Alba maintains direct and indirect ownership of ~1.6 million shares with a market value of roughly $675 million.

After disposing of 10% of his position, Manuel Alba maintains direct and indirect ownership of ~1.6 million shares with a market value of roughly $675 million. What are the fundamental characteristics of the company at the time of trade?

Headquartered in Santa Clara with 440 employees, the company operates in the semiconductor industry with a market capitalization of $69.7 billion and reported 2025 fiscal year revenue of $852 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-02) $406.42 Market Capitalization $69.7 billion Revenue (FY2025) $852.3 million Net Income (TTM) $219.13 million

Company Snapshot

Astera Labs develops and markets semiconductor-based connectivity solutions through its Intelligent Connectivity Platform, which comprises data, network, and memory connectivity products designed to serve cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure markets.

The company generates revenue through a software-defined architecture approach that enables customers to deploy and operate high-performance cloud and AI systems at scale, leveraging proprietary semiconductor technology and integrated software solutions.

The company primarily serves hyperscale cloud service providers and enterprise customers requiring advanced connectivity infrastructure for AI and cloud computing applications.

Astera Labs is a semiconductor connectivity specialist founded in 2017 that has achieved significant scale with $1.0 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $69.7 billion. The company's Intelligent Connectivity Platform addresses critical infrastructure bottlenecks in cloud and AI deployments, positioning it at the intersection of two of the highest-growth technology markets. With a lean operational footprint of 440 employees and TTM net income of $267.6 million, Astera Labs demonstrates strong operational leverage and profitability in a capital-intensive industry.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an insider may sell a company’s shares without it being a bearish indication of where they think the stock price is headed. These reasons include portfolio diversification and the need to pay a large personal expense. In fact, studies show that insider sales predict a share price decline within 30 days in less than half of cases.

Still, investors in Astera Labs would be wise to take Alba’s large sale under consideration. Alba has been the chair of the business since 2018, so he knows it inside and out. He also serves on the board of five other tech businesses. While his sale takes place under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, the decision to sell wasn’t set in stone: executives can cancel a preplanned 10b5-1 sale at any time, except when acting on non-public information. In short, if Alba was bullish on the company, he wouldn’t be selling. Especially with Astera Labs stock hitting its all-time high of $499.48 the day before the open-market sale.

While Alba has a lot of money remaining in Astera Labs, his large sale is a red flag for investors to consider when evaluating their own investment in the tech business.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.