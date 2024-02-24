Aster DM Healthcare (NSEI:ASTERDM) Price Target Increased by 17.02% to 450.50

The average one-year price target for Aster DM Healthcare (NSEI:ASTERDM) has been revised to 450.50 / share. This is an increase of 17.02% from the prior estimate of 384.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.10% from the latest reported closing price of 464.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aster DM Healthcare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTERDM is 0.10%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.84% to 19,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,926K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,906K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing a decrease of 90.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTERDM by 37.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,806K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,457K shares, representing a decrease of 91.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTERDM by 39.52% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,443K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 803K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTERDM by 27.26% over the last quarter.

