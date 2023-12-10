News & Insights

Astellas' Veoza Approved In Europe For Treatment Of Vasomotor Symptoms Associated With Menopause

December 10, 2023 — 08:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said that the European Commission approved Veoza (fezolinetant) 45 mg once daily for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms or VMS associated with menopause.

vasomotor symptoms, also known as hot flashes and/or night sweats, are common symptoms of menopause. Worldwide, more than half of women 40 to 64 years of age experience VMS, with rates in Europe ranging from 56% to 97%. The prevalence of moderate to severe VMS in postmenopausal women in Europe has been reported at 40%. VMS can have a disruptive impact on women's daily activities and overall quality of life.

The European Commission marketing authorization for fezolinetant is applicable in the European Union Member States, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Fezolinetant was also approved in Switzerland on December 4, 2023.

