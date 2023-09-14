News & Insights

ALPMY

Astellas To Invest More Than EUR 330 Mln In State-of-the-Art Facility In Tralee, Co. Kerry, Ireland

September 14, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said that it intends to submit a planning application to build a new state-of-the-art facility, at an approximate cost of 330 million euros in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The company noted that the investment in Ireland will expand its capacity and capabilities for aseptic drug products, reinforce stable production for global supply and accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative antibody drugs and other new products.

According to the company, the project aims to cut water use by about half, reduce operational energy intensity by more than one-third and produce zero waste to landfill. These measures along with onsite renewable technology including solar PV panels and biomass boiler underpin Astellas' efforts in the mitigation of climate change.

