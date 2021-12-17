Astellas, Seagen Announce Positive CHMP Opinion For PADCEV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) said the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending approval of the antibody-drug conjugate PADCEV or enfortumab vedotin, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor. The CHMP recommendation is based on data from the global phase 3 EV-301 trial. The opinion from the CHMP will now be reviewed by the EC.

Astellas and Seagen are co-developing enfortumab vedotin under a 50:50 worldwide development and commercialization collaboration. Outside of the Americas, Astellas holds responsibility for commercialization activities and regulatory filings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.