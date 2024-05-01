News & Insights

Markets
ALPMY

Astellas, Poseida Collaborate To Develop Novel Allogeneic Cell Therapies In Oncology

May 01, 2024 — 10:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said that its subsidiary, Xyphos Biosciences Inc, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) have entered into a research collaboration and license agreement to develop novel convertibleCAR programs by combining the innovative cell therapy platforms from each of the companies.

As per the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to combine Poseida's proprietary allogeneic CAR-T platform with Xyphos' ACCEL technology to create one Poseida-developed CAR-T construct to form the basis of two convertibleCAR product candidates targeting solid tumors.

Xyphos will reimburse Poseida for costs incurred as part of the research agreement and will be responsible for the development and future commercialization of products generated from the collaboration.

Poseida will receive US$50 million upfront plus potential development and sales milestones and contingency payments of up to US$550 million in total. Additionally, Poseida is eligible for up to low double digit tiered royalties as a percentage of net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALPMY
PSTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.