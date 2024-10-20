News & Insights

Stocks
ALPMF

Astellas Pharma’s VYLOY Gains FDA Approval for Cancer Treatment

October 20, 2024 — 07:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astellas Pharma (JP:4503) has released an update.

Astellas Pharma has received FDA approval for VYLOY, a novel treatment targeting CLDN18.2 for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, marking a significant milestone in cancer therapy. This approval is based on successful clinical trials, SPOTLIGHT and GLOW, which demonstrated improved progression-free and overall survival rates. The approval is expected to impact Astellas’ financial forecast positively, reflecting its potential in the global market.

For further insights into JP:4503 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALPMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.